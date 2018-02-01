County public school systems and schools get report card
Saraland, Satsuma get Bs; Mobile County gets a C and Chickasaw gets a D
Staff Report
MOBILE — Mobile County received a C grade in the first-of-its kind school report card grading released Thursday by the Alabama Department of Education.
Saraland and Satsuma city schools both received a B, while Chickasaw city schools got a D. Washington County schools received a C, and Baldwin County schools got a B, the education department said.
Here are the individual grade levels for all public school systems in Mobile County, as reported by the Alabama Department of Education in compliance with the :
MOBILE COUNTY: Overall grade of C
Graded A
Elementary and magnet: Collier, Anna Booth, Chark-Shaw Magnet, Dauphin Island, Eichold-Mertz, Council Traditional
Middle: Phillips Prep
High school: None
Graded B
Elementary and magnet: Allentown, Dawes, Dunbar Magnet, E.R. Dickson, Mary B. Austin, O’Rourke, Tanner-Williams, Taylor White, Griggs, Nan Gray Davis, Haskew, Semmes, St. Elmo
Middle: Causey
High school: None
Graded C
Elementary and magnet: McDavid-Jones, Breitling, George Hall, Calcedeaver, Morningside, Grant, Collins-Rhodes, Dodge, Hollinger’s Island, Castlen, Orchard, Indian Springs, Dixon, Robbins, J.E. Turner, Gilliadr, Kate Shepard, John Will, Meadowlake, Burroughs, Denton Magnet
Middle: Calloway-Smith, Hankins, Lott
High school: Alma Bryant, Baker, Citronelle, Davidson, Murphy
Graded D
Elementary: Craighead, Florence Howard, Holloway, Leinkauf, Maryvale, Whitley
Middle: Burns, Grand Bay, North Mobile K-8, Semmes
High school: B.C. Rain, Blount, LeFlore, Mary G. Montgomery, Vigor
Graded F
Elementary: Fonde
Middle: B.T. Washington, Chastang Middle (now Chastang-Fournier K-8 on new campus), Scarborough (now Scarborough Model School), Mobile County Training Middle School, Pillans
High school: Williamson
CHICKASAW: Overall grade D
Graded D: Chickasaw Elementary
Graded F: Chickasaw High
SARALAND: Overall grade B
Graded A: Saraland Elementary School
Graded B: Saraland Middle, Saraland High
SATSUMA: Overall grade B
Graded A: Robert E. Lee Elementary
Graded B: Satsuma High