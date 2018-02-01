County public school systems and schools get report card

Saraland, Satsuma get Bs; Mobile County gets a C and Chickasaw gets a D

Staff Report

MOBILE — Mobile County received a C grade in the first-of-its kind school report card grading released Thursday by the Alabama Department of Education.

Saraland and Satsuma city schools both received a B, while Chickasaw city schools got a D. Washington County schools received a C, and Baldwin County schools got a B, the education department said.

Here are the individual grade levels for all public school systems in Mobile County, as reported by the Alabama Department of Education in compliance with the :

MOBILE COUNTY: Overall grade of C

Graded A

Elementary and magnet: Collier, Anna Booth, Chark-Shaw Magnet, Dauphin Island, Eichold-Mertz, Council Traditional

Middle: Phillips Prep

High school: None

Graded B

Elementary and magnet: Allentown, Dawes, Dunbar Magnet, E.R. Dickson, Mary B. Austin, O’Rourke, Tanner-Williams, Taylor White, Griggs, Nan Gray Davis, Haskew, Semmes, St. Elmo

Middle: Causey

High school: None

Graded C

Elementary and magnet: McDavid-Jones, Breitling, George Hall, Calcedeaver, Morningside, Grant, Collins-Rhodes, Dodge, Hollinger’s Island, Castlen, Orchard, Indian Springs, Dixon, Robbins, J.E. Turner, Gilliadr, Kate Shepard, John Will, Meadowlake, Burroughs, Denton Magnet

Middle: Calloway-Smith, Hankins, Lott

High school: Alma Bryant, Baker, Citronelle, Davidson, Murphy

Graded D

Elementary: Craighead, Florence Howard, Holloway, Leinkauf, Maryvale, Whitley

Middle: Burns, Grand Bay, North Mobile K-8, Semmes

High school: B.C. Rain, Blount, LeFlore, Mary G. Montgomery, Vigor

Graded F

Elementary: Fonde

Middle: B.T. Washington, Chastang Middle (now Chastang-Fournier K-8 on new campus), Scarborough (now Scarborough Model School), Mobile County Training Middle School, Pillans

High school: Williamson

CHICKASAW: Overall grade D

Graded D: Chickasaw Elementary

Graded F: Chickasaw High

SARALAND: Overall grade B

Graded A: Saraland Elementary School

Graded B: Saraland Middle, Saraland High

SATSUMA: Overall grade B

Graded A: Robert E. Lee Elementary

Graded B: Satsuma High