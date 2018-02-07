Carjacking suspect sought by Mobile PD

MOBILE – Mobile police seek the public’s help in identifying the man in the accompanying video. He is believed to be connected to a carjacking that occurred on Thursday, Feb. 1, around 7:50 p.m.

The 67-year-old victim pulled into the Express Mart, located at 6075 Old Pascagoula Road, to get gas. While pumping gas, the male suspect (wearing a white jacket with green and yellow designs; a green shirt and white pants) approached the victim and asked for a ride. The victim agreed. While driving near Windy Will Circle South and Rossmere Road, the suspect punched the victim in the face, demanded his wallet and forced him out of the vehicle. The suspect then drove away in the victim’s vehicle.

Anyone with information as to the identity of the suspect is asked to call 208-7211.

*The video shows the suspect inside the store before the carjacking happens.*