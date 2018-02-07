Mobile City Council votes to extend one-cent sales tax

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Writer

MOBILE — In a 5-1 vote, the Mobile City Council elected to extend the penny sales tax until September 30, 2023, but not before some councilmembers and concerned citizens, along with Mayor Sandy Stimpson, expressed some concerns about finding a long-term solution to creating revenue.

During the council’s work session, Stimpson said the Trump administration was gong to spend a lot of money on infrastructure, which would be built around matching funds. He said he wanted to make sure what the council did would not disqualified the city from getting matching funds.

“Four years ago, I was scared that the money was going to disappear and go into a black hole,” he said. “By working with the council, and with the council having the resolve (to use the money), I think we’ve gotten la ot of credibility after what we have done over the last four years. Going forward, the way we’re going to be able to address these problems, there’s no one thing we do that generates the revenue we’re going to need.

“The things that we’re able to do, is if we take our dollars and get matching funds — whether its from state or federal government or from some other entity — that’s how we’re going to fill some of the gaps that are being created by the declining sales tax. Since we don’t know what the (Trump) plan is, we can’t predict whether it will (disqualify us) or not. I’m OK with the council passing the penny, but I don’t think that it is a long-term solution.”

Councilwoman Bess Rich, who cast the lone vote against the renewal of the penny sales tax, said fellow councilmembers failed to listen to concerns of a special citizens’ commission that spent time trying to come up with solutions for long-term revenue.

“It just doesn’t make sense to me,” she said during discussion of the issue before the vote. “I predict that city leaders will have to divert funds to other sources if the sales tax fails. I prefer a stable income to satisfy capital needs, and that the sales tax provides less protection to the less advantaged.”

That concern was echoed by Quin Hillyer, a member of the specially appointed citizens’ commission, which has been working on solutions for alternative income sources.

“The extra penny is a long-term detriment to the city’s health,” he told the council. “I urge you to come up with a plan within a year to present to voters as an alternative. Let the voters decide how to fund it.”

Councilman Joel Daves said while he has always believed in finding alternative sources, extending the penny sales tax was appropriate.

“I’ve always supported trying to find alternative sources, but it’s going to take a lot of work,” he said. “Your committee is going to have to keep our feet to the fire.”

Hillyer told the Call News the time the city council bought itself by extending the penny sales tax should be used to find an alternative solution sooner rather than later, for several reasons.

“Number one, the sales tax is not a stable revenue source,” he said. “Number two, it is the most single unfair, most regressive tax there is, meaning that it falls most heavily on the working poor. Number three, for economic growth, for jobs in the city, the sales tax is a very bad thing when it’s that high, because we’re competing with Pensacola, with a 7.5 percent tax, and with Pascagoula, with a 7 percent tax, which means that we’re losing business to those cities.”

Hillyer said there were several alternatives to a sales tax the commission came up with in its study.

“We had a plan that would replace half of the penny with a garbage fee,” he said. “Most every other city charges a fee or garbage collection, and we don’t. We can do it for half the price of other cities. The second would be a small property tax increase, and the property tax increase and the garbage fee together would still cost significantly less for the average Mobilian than the sales tax. The average Mobilian is paying $160 in sales tax a year, but what we’re proposing would be far less, and affect 80 percent of the people in Mobile.”