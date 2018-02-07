Mobile PD asking for help identifying suspect

Mobile – The Mobile Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify the man in the accompanying photo. On Wednesday, Jan. 24, the suspect allegedly broke into several vehicles at the 701 South Apartments on University Blvd. He then is believed to have used a stolen credit card at several businesses including the Walmart on Rangeline Road and I-65 Service Road, as well as at Raceway at 5992 Highway 90. The suspect is seen leaving Walmart in what appears to be an older model white GMC or Chevy pickup truck.

Anyone with information as to the identity or whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call 251-208-7211.