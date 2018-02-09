Dust up at Faith

Photo by John O’Dell/Call News

Staff Report by Mark R. Kent

MOBILE — Shortly after the conclusion of the Class 5A, Area 1 boys basketball championship game at Faith Academy, a brawl broke out among some fans in attendance at the game, and in the course of the disturbance, a 9 mm handgun — later determined not to be loaded — fell out of the clothing of a fight participant.

No one was arrested, and no one was reported injured. The incident, particularly in light of who owns he silver semiautomatic now in the custody of police, remains under investigation.

The disturbance came at the end of Faith Academy’s 65-53 victory over Vigor.

In the seconds before the trouble began, Faith was dribbling out the final seconds while Faith and Vigor players were exchanging handshakes on the court. After the game ended and some Faith fans cane onto the court to celebrate the victory, trouble broke out behind them near the corner of the home seating area.

None of the players on either team was directly involved in the melee, and while a couple of Vigor players returned to the court toward where the trouble had started, Alabama High School Athletic Association policies do not apply to a situation after a game ends and officials have left. A player leaving the bench during an in-game fight is subject to serious penalties, including suspension.

Thus, players on both teams are likely all to be eligible as each heads into a sub-regional playoff matchup Tuesday. Faith hosts Rehobeth at 6 p.m. Mardi Gras night, while Vigor must travel to Eufaula on Tuesday night.

Faith Academy headmaster Tim Skelton was emphatic in saying that no Faith students were directly involved in the altercation. As of Friday afternoon, there had been no suspensions involving students from either school. It has not yet been established whether the participants who started the fight were students or adults.

Faith head coach Chad Applin moved his players and cheerleaders out of the gym to safe areas in other parts of the campus, while Vigor head coach John Davis got his players to of the gym in another direction and onto the team bus as quickly as possible.

There were about 600 people in attendance at the game. A postgame all-tournament and trophy presentation was cancelled.

“Our adults were very professional in the way they handled this situation,” Skelton said.