Mobile City Council expected to OK floating dock contract

MOBILE — Mobile City Council members are expected to vote next week to authorize a contract for a floating dock for Cooper Riverside Park, according to Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson.

The proposed contract, which has been authorized to Robt. J. Baggett, Inc., is for $130,601.32.

On Wednesday, Stimpson told members of the media having a floating dock, which will likely be located between the Mobile Convention Center and the Gulf Quest Maritime Museum, would be beneficial for the city.

“From the floating dock standpoint, it’s very significant for Cooper Riverside Park to be able to have a dock that pleasure boaters can pull up to and access the park, or for people, whether picked up out of the park and getting on the pleasure boat,” he said. “Whether we have pleasure boats or whether we want to start running tours up into the Delta, that may be the second purpose.

“I can forsee a growing tourist business of people who are interested in seeing the Delta, or coming downtown from one of the hotels, get on a boat and do a tour; it just makes a lot of sense to us.”

Meanwhile, councilmembers voted on a capital improvement contract in the amount of $477,716.71 for sidewalk repairs and maintenance for Districts 5, 6 and 7.

They also approved three resolutions held over from last week: a reallocation of $120,000 from a capital project for city-wide storm drain and pipes in the 2000 Capital Improvements Fund to a grant fund to construct sidewalks along Old Shell Road; a $14,000 contract with Edmond G. Eslava III for appraisal services for a Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery (TIGER) project; and authorizing a Transportation Alternative Project (TAP) agreement with the State of Alabama for sidewalks along Old Shell Road.

Several CIP resolutions introduced were also passed. One was the authorization of a memorandum of understanding with Mobile County for $8,950 for an entrance road to Westside Park. Another was a contract with Hutchinson, Moor & Rauch, LLC for Joe Bailey Park site survey and civil engineering for $13,258.

A $27,526 contract with Net Connection, LLC for replacement of netting and padding at Hank Aaron Stadium was also authorized; as was an $8,400 contract with Barter & Associates, Inc. for Helen Wood Park. Of that amount, $2,600 will go for a pavilion, while $5,800 will go for boardwalk reconstruction.