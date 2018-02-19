Skeletal remains discovered in rural area in north Citronelle

STAFF REPORT

According to sources within the Citronelle Police Department, skeletal remains were discovered Sunday night in a rural area in Citronelle.

At approximately 6:03 p.m. Sunday, according to reports, a call was received by the Citronelle Police Department from persons who discovered what they believed to be human remains near where they were fishing in Citronelle. The area in which the remains were discovered is said to feature rough terrain and getting to the site is difficult. The site has been identified as off of Lonnie Walker Road.

No further details are available at this time.

