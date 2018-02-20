No positive ID yet on skeletal remains discovered near Citronelle

By MARK R. KENT

CITRONELLE — Skeletal human remains were found Sunday night at a body of water just west of Citronelle, and Citronelle police have turned the remains over to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in an attempt to determine the person’s identity and the time and cause of death.

Citronelle Police Chief Phillip Mayo said the ADFS’s determinations may take some time to complete. Until then, he said, he is not speculating as to whose remains have been recovered or how that person died.

Soon after the reports of the discovery were reported speculation began that the remains may be those of Zachary James Bell, a 23-year-old Saraland man who went missing on Feb. 23, 2016, from a residence near Lonnie Walker Road.

According to Mayo, a local couple who were fishing in the beaver pond, located off Lonnie Walker Road and outside the Citronelle city limits, reported finding the remains shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday near the north end of the pond.

Police arriving on the scene within minutes of the report and began an investigation into the scene but due to the darkness and the rural setting of the scene, Mayo says the investigation was halted for the night, the scene was secured and plans were made for a full evaluation of the scene and evidence to be conducted the following morning. Investigators returned to the scene the following morning. Mayo said that by the time the Sunday session of investigating ended, it was determined that the remains were human.

“It was too dark, and there was too much unknown, so we secured the scene and posted it so that no one would go in there, and we revisited it (Monday) morning at 7 o’clock,” Mayo said. “We had Mobile PD bring their drone out, and the fire department assisted with boats out to an area of the pond which is real large and swampy and recovered the skeletal remains.

“We have no positive ID,” Mayo said, adding that ADFS had most of Monday off because of President’s Day, and Mayo said the staff there was expected to step up its work on the case beginning Tuesday.

