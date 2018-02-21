MOBILE POLICE OFFICER KILLED DURING STANDOFF;

SUSPECT DIES AT SCENE; HIS EX-WIFE FOUND DEAD EARLIER

STAFF REPORT

MOBILE — A two-year veteran of the Mobile Police Department was fatally shot Tuesday night in the line of duty during a standoff with a man wanted for questioning in the death earlier of his ex-wife, authorities said.

The suspect was found dead inside the home after the officer was shot.

Police Chief Lawrence Battiste identified the policeman as Officer Justin Billa, assigned to the department’s Third Precinct. He was taken to University of South Alabama Medical Center after being shot around 10 p.m., and he died at the hospital about 3 a.m.

The shooting took place at a home on Avondale Court, a street that runs off Crawford Lane north of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Toulminville.

The person of interest holed up at the home, identified as Robert Hollie, was found shot to death inside the home after the officer was shot, police said.

It was not immediately determined whether gunfire from police caused Hollie’s death or whether it was a self-inflicted wound that ended his life.

Hollie had earlier Tuesday night been named a person of interest when the body of Fonda Poellnitz, his ex-wife, was found along West Ridge Road about a mile and a half from the Avondale Court shooting scene.

That road runs along the north back of Three Mile Creek through parts of Toulminville from near the Strickland Youth Center to the USA Medical Center.

Billa had been named the department’s Officer of the Month in June of 2016, just half a year after he joined the police force.