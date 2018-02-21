Sister: Skeletal remains positively identified as Zachary Bell

STAFF REPORT

According to a Facebook post by Savannah Bell, sister of Zachary Bell, who had been reported missing for two years, the skeletal remains discovered Sunday evening in a rural area near Lonnie Walker Road have been positively identified as her brother.

Citronelle Police Chief Phillip Mayo confirmed to the Call News Wednesday afternoon the remains have been confirmed as Zachary Bell.

Mayo said no further information regarding the case is available at this time, including when the cause or time of death.

Savannah Bell’s post on Facebook, placed online Wednesday morning, reads:

“Today, I give thanks to the Lord for answering two years worth of prayers. This Friday would mark two years that my brother, Zach, has been missing. I knew this week would be difficult. Sunday night, a body was found believed to be his, and today it has officially been confirmed. We finally have answers. While I am so thankful for closure to a season of uncertainty, I also cry out to the Lord for strength, as I now know of his certain death.

“Because He lives, I can face tomorrow.

“Thank you all for your prayers for my family during this time. Visitation will be held this Saturday (2/24) from 10:00-12:00 and a memorial service at 12:00 at Lafitte Baptist Church.”

Citronelle police were contacted Sunday evening around 6 p.m. after a local couple that were fishing near a beaver pond in the remote area discovered the remains of what the couple believed were human remains. Authorities arrived at the scene and began an investigation, determining the remains were human.

Darkness forced those on the scene to end their investigation for the night and the scene was secured until the investigation could be continued Monday morning. The remains were sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in an effort to produce a positive ID, as well as to discover the cause and time of death.