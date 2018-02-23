Officer Billa Memorial Fund

Staff Report

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson and Police Chief Lawrence Battiste have announced a memorial fund that has been set up to benefit Mobile Police Officer Justin Billa’s family.

Billa died in the line of duty last week while attempting to arrest a man wanted as a person of interest in a homicide.

On the department’s official website you can go to www.mobilepd.org/memorial-fund and donate online with major credit cards.

Contributions can also be mailed to Officer Justin Billa Memorial Fund, Mobile Law Enforcement Foundation, Attention: Cheryl Kirkland, 2460 Government Boulevard, Mobile, AL 36606.

Arrangements can also be made over the phone with the department’s public information division at 208-1910.

Beware of scams, however

Battiste warned that scammers are probably going to be active trying to take advantage of the tragedy, and he encouraged contributions to go only through the officially announced channels.

One member of the local media on Wednesday afternoon reported getting such a call from a 205 area code wanting a contribution “to help officers and to push for stronger laws to protect police officers.”

When the recipient of the call asked the caller by if he knew the meaning of a universally-used police code, the caller was unable to answer. The recipient cut him off, reporting the phone number to police information spokeswoman Charlotte Solis.

“I’ve gotten some weird calls too,” Solis replied when given the information.