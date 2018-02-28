Properties set for demolition receive attention from Mobile City Council

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Writer

MOBILE — Members of the Mobile City Council held a public hearing to fix costs for demolition of 59 structures throughout the city during its meeting Tuesday afternoon and there were several property owners on hand to express concerns they did not receive proper notification.

As it turned out, 32 of the structures were erroneously slated for demolition because of errors made when the notices were mailed to the property owners. Instead, the properties were secured, meaning the city had boarded up the structures. As such, they will not be slated for demolition.

Several property owners addressed the city council, saying the costs for demolition were too high. One of the property owners, Burton LeFlore, who has property at 1907 Oak Knoll Circle, said his house on that property was damaged by two hurricanes and was targeted several times by arsonists.

“In 2005, the insurance company dropped my insurance (because of the hurricanes). AL.com wanted to do a story on the house, because that was where my father (John LeFlore) lived. Not long after that, it was burned by arsonists.”

After strongly objecting to his house being slated demolished, LeFlore was informed his property was one of the 32 erroneously slated for demolition.

Councilmember Joel Daves said while the city has been trying to be more aggressive in attacking blight, he felt changes are needed in the way the process is undertaken.

“We need to make sure it is as fair and as transparent as possible,” he said. “We’ve got to have a standardized process.”

Councilmembers granted an appeal of the Mobile City Planning Commission’s approval of a planned unit development to allow a new off-site parking lot to accommodate an existing medical clinic located at 2001 Spring Hill Avenue and 137, 139 and 149 Tuscaloosa Street.

Several people spoke in favor of preserving a house located in the area of the planned parking lot, saying it was listed on the National Register of Historical Places. After much discussion, the appeal was granted by a 5-2 vote, with Councilmembers John Williams and C.J. Small voting no.

A contract for a 2018 Capital Improvement Project in the amount of $207,500 for Texas Street rehabilitation (from Broad Street to Ann Street), was passed by the council. The contract, which is located in District 2, was awarded to McCrory & Williams.

Councilmembers also authorized a contract with Rob’t J. Baggett, Inc. for a floating dock for Cooper Riverside Park. The contract is for $130,601.32.

The council met at 3 p.m. on Tuesday instead of its usual morning meeting time so members of the council could attend the funeral service of slain Mobile Police Officer Justin Billa.