Can you identify burglary suspects?

MPD needs the public’s help to identify two burglary suspects

Mobile- On Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018 at approximately 1:42 p.m. police responded to the 1600 block of Schillinger’s Road South in reference to a residential burglary. The victim stated that the residence is vacant and that he is in the process of selling it. The surveillance cameras caught two men entering the residence. One of the men crawled through the window and then walked to the locked back door to let the other man into the residence. The two men walked through the residence. They stole two security cameras from inside. The men then left the residence out the rear door.

Anyone with information that would identify these burglary suspects is asked to call the Mobile Police Department at 208-7211.