UPDATE: Missing teen has been found safe and returned to her family.

Saraland- The Saraland Police Department is requesting the assistance of public in locating a missing juvenile. Kaylee Presley was last seen on Friday, March 2, 2018 around 7 p.m. by her father who dropped her off at Rambo’s Skateland located at 531 Saraland Blvd in Saraland. Kaylee is a 14 year old white female with light brown to blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5’2” tall and approximately 110 pounds. Kaylee was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black shirt. If anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of Kaylee Presley, please contact the Saraland Police Department at (251) 675-5331 or the tip line at (2 51) 459-8477.