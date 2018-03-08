Knapp trial opens; Rich describes ‘constellation of injuries’

By MARK R. KENT

MOBILE — Providence Hospital reported 20-month-old DaKota Burke had suffered “a constellation of injuries” when she arrived at the emergency room about midnight Dec. 30, 2014, according to the opening arguments Wednesday in the capital murder trial of Christopher Jay Knapp.

Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich noted DaKota had bruises, burns and fractures in all parts of her body when Mobile County EMS paramedics brought her to the Providence ER from a home in Semmes that Knapp, 27, shared with Summer Everett, DaKota and another daughter of Knapp’s.

Everett is also charged with capital murder and will be tried later.

Rich also said evidence will show the little girl suffered a massive subdural hematoma to the brain. The injuries to the girl were so severe, Rich argued, that Providence Hospital had to have her transferred to University of South Alabama Children’s and Women’s Hospital, where more advanced trauma treatment was available.

DaKota died from her injuries on Jan. 8, 2015. “DaKota was a helpless child,” Rich argued. “She died a horrible death.”

In his defense opening arguments, attorney Glenn Davidson argued an accident about a week before Christmas 2014 may have contributed to the head injuries that led to DaKota’s death.

Davidson said Knapp, his daughter Olivia and DaKota were taking a ride around their yard on a four-wheeler when Olivia accidentally caused the vehicle to do “a wheelie,” and DaKota was thrown off while wearing no head protection.

Davidson said the burns on the child’s hands were possibly from an incident on Dec. 21, 2014, when DaKota was sitting on a counter near Everett and she reached out and touched a Crock Pot that was on at the time.

“Keep an open mind,” Davidson argued. “Listen to all the evidence.” He also described Knapp, who worked at Austal, as a hard-working man with a mortgage who did not drink, smoke or do drugs, and he was drug-tested routinely by his employer.

In early testimony after the opening arguments concluded, two members of the Semmes Fire Department and two paramedics from Mobile County EMS testified that DaKota was unresponsive and in a “life-threatening situation” when they came to Knapp’s home at 7152 North Ridge Drive in Semmes about 11:30 p.m. that night.

The rescuers were so concerned for the child’s life they immediately took her to an ambulance and they chose Providence to drive to because it was the closest hospital to the Knapp home.

The trial is expected to be lengthy, perhaps continuing as long as four weeks, with a number of expert medical witnesses scheduled to testify on both sides. Knapp, dressed in a suit and tie, listened silently to the entirety of Wednesday’s proceedings.

Keith Blackwood is assisting Rich with the prosecution, while Johnny Brutkiewicz is Davidson’s defense partner.

A jury of eight men and eight women will hear the trial. Before deliberations, Mobile County Circuit Judge Ben Brooks will pare the jury down to 12 who will actually decide the verdict, and four alternates.