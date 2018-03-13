Citronelle High School Hi-Q team makes finals for first time

STAFF REPORT

IRVINGTON — For the first time in school history, the Citronelle High School Hi-Q team will compete in the Mobile County finals after winning one of the closest semifinal matches in recent memory Tuesday morning at Alma Bryant High School.

The Wildcat Hi-Qers edged out Baker and Alma Bryant, two schools much larger than Citronelle High, with CHS scoring 26 points and Baker and Alma Bryant scoring 24 each.

The finals will be held next Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Riverview Plaza Hotel. Randy Reed is the team’s coach and adviser.