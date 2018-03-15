Public’s assistance needed locating woman

Mobile-MPD needs the public’s help to locate 34-year-old Christal Harris who has a warrant for Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument, third-degree. In May 2017, Harris is accused of stealing and cashing a check that belonged to a local middle school. The check taken was the school’s book fair money.



Police believe Harris may be residing in the area of Hillcrest and Girby roads. Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Harris is asked to call 251-208-7211.