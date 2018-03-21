Davidson wins third straight HiQ title; Citronelle places third

STAFF REPORT

MOBILE — Davidson High School won its third consecutive New Horizons Credit Union Hi-Q academic contest Tuesday night at the Riverview Plaza Hotel, edging McGill-Toolen 37-34 while Citronelle, in a historic appearance, finished third with 20 points.

Davidson went down to the next-to-last category, world history, and got a correct answer on a question related to ancient China. McGill and Citronelle also had four-point correct answers in the same category, but when all three schools missed the final math toss-up question, Davidson’s three-point margin of victory held up.

Davidson’s faculty advisers are Ginger Golson and Tara Smith. The competing scholars are Rohan Badve, Isabel Bela, Gabe DiQuattro, Isabelle Bracewell, Anna Atchison, Derek Dang, Sean Shelley Tremblay.

Citronelle, reaching the finals for the first time ever and coming from the smallest enrollment school of the three finalists, was advised by Roseann Byrd and Randy Reed. Their scholars are Dylan Bunch, Terry Foster, Caroline Malone, Aron Prestridge, Blake Smith, Shane Medley, Erin Strickland, Patrick Darrington, Chris Jordan, Madeline Newton, Lauren Shephard, Dalton Stokes and Hannah Mowdy.

McGill, the last team other than Davidson to win the crown when it placed first in 2015, is advised by Virginia Hodges and Lisa Knott. Scholar competitors are Rose Pham, Jason Pham, Mary Alice Jouve, Caroline Sanchez, Nicholas Schott, Christopher Henderson, Jeanne-Marie Garriz, Carl Irving and Liam Tully.Davidson was the only school with correct answers in the American government, literature and art history categories, while it also earned seven “steal” points by correcting others’ missed questions.

Citronelle scored four points exclusively in the sports and team-choice categories.