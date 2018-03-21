Mobile City Council passes ordinance to move up time of Sunday alcohol sales

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Writer

MOBILE — Mobile City Council members on Tuesday passed an ordinance that allows the sale of alcoholic beverages on Sundays, beginning at 10 a.m.

“This is a positive move and it will make sure we have that competitive edge (with other cities),” said council vice president Levon Manzie, who along with councilman John Williams sponsored the ordinance.

Manzie joked he wouldn’t have the benefit of enjoying the new ordnance because he would be in church, but along with Williams, credited Rep. James Buskey with helping get the ordinance passed.

“This was one of the things where he (Buskey) saw the benefit,” Williams said. “He was the one who led the charge.”

Carol Hunter of Downtown Mobile Alliance, who was present at the work session, told the Call News the ordinance allowed Mobile County to be uniform with other counties in the state. “It allows us to be more competitive with our surrounding counties,” she said. “They were allowed to start service earlier than noon when the state legislature passed a bill last year that moved it statewide except for Mobile County. This corrects that.

“When it passed last year and excluded Mobile County, we knew we had to do something to correct that with the 2018 session. They did not want to create a different start time in any county where the voters had a referendum for a later start time.”

Council attorney Wanda Cochran told The Call News even though the resolution had been passed, it still had to be published before it officially takes effect. “It’s going to go into effect when it’s published, and I’m not for sure when that will take place,” she said. “But chances are that it won’t go into effect this weekend.”

Meanwhile, the council passed a capital improvement project with Sunset Contracting in the amount of $36,043 for a kayak launch for Lake Drive Tricentennial Park. The project is part of the Three Mile Creek Trail. Councilman Fred Richardson, whose district includes the park, said the kayak launch was part of a plan to make Three Mile Creek more accessible to the public as well as enjoyable. He noted that at one time the creek was suitable for swimming and fishing.

“We’re trying to make it possible for citizens to access Three Mile Creek,” he said. “We want the creek to be fully restored and it will help citizens to have better access. It will speed up the process to make all of Three Mile Creek recreational (again).”