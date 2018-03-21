Threadgill selected Mobile County Public School System superintendent

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Writer

MOBILE — To the surprise of few, Mobile County Public School System board Chief of Staff Chresal Threadgill was unanimously selected by members of the Mobile County School school board as its new superintendent during a special meeting on Wednesday.

The selection ended a detailed selection process which started with 40 applicants and was gradually whittled down to three finalists. Each of the finalists—Threadgill, Walter Fenn and James Gunn—were interviewed by school board members and were allowed to state their case as to why they should be the new superintendent of the state’s largest school system.

Threadgill, the first African-American to be selected superintendent,will go through a transition period with current superintendent Martha Peek, who is set to retire in July after spending 46 years in the Mobile County Public School System.