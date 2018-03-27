Christopher Knapp found guilty of capital murder

By MARK R. KENT

MOBILE — Christopher Jay Knapp, the 27-year-old welder from Semmes, was convicted of capital murder Tuesday afternoon in Mobile County Circuit Court after a trial that lasted a month and a day.

There were gasps of grief from some members of the gallery as the seven-man, five-woman jury read the verdict after nearly six hours of deliberation.

Knapp was convicted of inflicting the injuries that led to the death of 20-month-old DaKota Burke, who died Jan. 8, 2015.

The penalty phase of the trial, which will determine either a death sentence or life sentence without parole, starts Wednesday, March 28, at 9 a.m. in the courtroom of Circuit Judge Ben Brooks.

Summer Everett, Knapp’s girlfriend in late 2014 and early 2015, will be tried later on a capital murder charge. She is DaKota’s mother.