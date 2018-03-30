Life without parole for Knapp

By MARK R. KENT

Staff Writer

MOBILE — After hearing guilt-phase and penalty phase evidence every weekday since March 7, a Mobile County Circuit Court jury Thursday afternoon recommended Christpher Jay Knapp, 27, spend the rest of his life in prison without parole for the child abuse-related death of 20-month-old DaKota Burke, the daughter of the woman with whom Knapp was living.

DeKota died on Jan. 8, 2015, after spending 10 days comatose in three different hospitals. The Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences autopsy report on DaKota said that she died from abusive head trauma and ruled the death a homicide. The toddler arrived at Providence Hospital on Dec. 30, 2014, after being picked up by rescue paramedics at a home in Semmes that Knapp owned.

Summer Everett, DaKota’s mother, remains in Mobile County Metro Jail awaiting trial later this year on a capital murder charge in connection to her role in the death of her daughter.

The sentence verdict ended a trial which, when one adds time for jury selection, lasted a month and four days with Circuit Judge Ben Brooks presiding. It was an emotionally contentious trial with dozens of witnesses, including medical experts, first responders, relatives and other citizens.

One witness was Knapp’s biological daughter, Olivia Knapp, who is now 8. Olivia was living with Knapp at the time of DaKota’s death. Another was a church pastor’s wife who, as a pre-marital counselor, discouraged a woman from going ahead with plans to marry Knapp in 2014.

During the penalty phase, the defense team of Glenn L. Davidson and John Brutkiewicz brought up 16 character witnesses. None was more effective than Madison Henderson, a home-schooled 17-year-old living with cerebral palsy and scoliosis, who said Knapp was her “protector” and spent many hours caretaking her after a number of her 28 surgeries.

There were more than 700 exhibits admitted as evidence, and nearly every day of testimony featured stoppages for sidebars and objections. Of the objections, Brooks sustained about an equal number of them as he overruled, and the rulings split close to evenly on each side.

A jury of seven men and five women ultimately convicted Knapp and decided the recommendation of his sentence. Brooks will formally sentence Knapp at 2 p.m. May 22.

The jury convicted Knapp of capital murder on Tuesday afternoon, leading next to the penalty phase of the trial, in which the jury had to decide whether to recommend death for Knapp or life without parole. The guilt-phase jury deliberation took about six hours, but the penalty-phase decision by the jury came after only about an hour and 15 minutes.

As required by Alabama law, the jury first had to unanimously agree the state had proven one statutory aggravator, and in the Knapp case, the state offered only one. That aggravator was the contention by the state that the killing of DaKota was “especially atrocious, heinous and cruel when compared to other capital cases.” Without a unanimous decision on that aggravator, the jury could not move forward to weigh evidence supporting or disclaiming implementation of the death penalty.

The jury’s decision on the aggravator was not unanimous, meaning that life without parole became the automatic sentence for Knapp.

Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich prosecuted the case herself, with Assistant DA Keith Blackwood as her prosecution partner.

