Bike sharing program receives OK from Mobile City Council

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Writer

MOBILE — Mobile City Council members voted Tuesday to authorize a non-exclusive franchise agreement with Neutron Holdings, Inc., which does business as LimeBike for use of city streets and rights-of-way for bike sharing services.

LimeBike placed several of its bikes in different parts of downtown Mobile a week ago to allow city officials to check out the service and that was brought up in the council’s March 28 work session. The bike share program, which starts in August, will have 500 bikes, with landings in the downtown Mobile area and the University of South Alabama.

“What this is about is sharing bikes,” said Councilman John Williams during the work session. “The crew will work with the city and reposition the bikes.”

According to the agreement between the city and LimeBike, a bike can stay in one location for seven days. If a bike designated for one area is left in another, GPS will let the bike crew know where it is so it can be picked up. Rides will cost $1 for every 30 minutes and 50 cents for USA students.

Councilwoman Bess Rich, while voting with fellow councilmembers for the project, still had some concerns about some of the areas not being safe for bikes.

“I’m concerned about some areas in the city that are not bike-friendly,” she said. “But I’m looking forward to working with the initiative because the bicycles will add a new dimension to downtown. I hope that in other areas, there will be respect for the bikers.”

Councilmembers approved a contract was with Bill Smith Electric, Inc. for Herndon-Sage Park basketball court lighting in the amount of $39,589. It was great news for Councilman Fred Richardson, who represents the area.

“You can go by there any night and there are kids playing,” he said, “but there’s not enough light to play basketball. This is big, because in Midtown, there were more inquiries for lighting there than any other project.”

Councilmembers also authorized a change order to a contract with McElhenney Construction Company LLC for the Water Streets Complete Streets Project—Concrete Sidewalk Phase. A total of $47,475 was added because improvement of crosswalks on Government, St. Louis, St. Francis, and State Streets were needed.

Councilmembers also passed a $102,312 contract with Summers Roofing & Construction Company, Inc. for Playhouse in the Park re-roofing. In addition, they also accepted a permanent drainage easement, permanent sidewalk easement and permanent utility easement from Westwood Plaza, LLC as needed for the Schillinger Road Intersection Improvement at Thomas Road Project.