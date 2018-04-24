Arlington Park dock dredging project put on hold by Mobile City Council

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Writer

MOBILE — An authorization for an agreement with Mobile County, Airbus Americas, Inc. and the Mobile Airport Authority to do dredging for an Arlington Park dock dredging project was put on hold during Tuesday’s Mobile City Council meeting after questions arose as to whether a public meeting should have been held before being placed on the agenda as a resolution being introduced.

City attorney Ricardo Woods said the item was put on the agenda because it was put up for a bid, while city council attorney Wanda Cochran thought it had already gone through the routing process. Woods added if that was the case it had to be voted on at the council meeting.

Councilman John Williams questioned the procedure, questioning the expiration date of the bid and expressing concerns rules were not followed regarding the agreement not being on the agenda as part of a public hearing. After more discussion and a brief exchange of words between Williams and Woods, Woods suggested the item be tabled.

Since there was a vote on the floor to suspend the rules on holding over the matter for one week, a vote was held to talk about the item. Williams declined to vote and since the suspension of the rules did not receive unanimous consent, the resolution was automatically delayed. Councilmembers then voted to go into executive session to further discuss the matter and did not return to the meeting.

Prior to the executive session, councilmembers approved a capital improvement resolution with Hughes Plumbing & Utility Contractors for 2017 miscellaneous drainage repairs, with the contract amounting to $290,825.50. Another capital improvement program — a contract in the amount of $29,500 with Aeiker Construction Corporation to install trach receptacles in British Park, Sullivan Park, Lyons Park, Hope Community Center, Springhill Recreation Center and James M. Seals, Jr. Park — was also passed.

In addition, several resolutions that were held over from last week were passed.

The major one was a $150,000 contract with Clark Personnel, Inc. for services rendered in support of the 2018 Youth Empowered for Success Program. Other significant projects included authorizing a Water Street Complete Streets agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) for resurfacing, striping, and sign replacement on I-65; and authorizing a change order with Thompson Engineering to include an additional scope of roadway resurfacing plans and bid documents for the Water Street Complete Streets Project, adding $60,925.