DRIVER UNACCOUNTED FOR AFTER TRUCK WRECKS AND CATCHES FIRE

MOBILE — A tanker truck ran off eastbound Interstate 10 near the Virginia Street exit shortly after noon Monday and caught fire, leaving the truck’s driver unaccounted for, authorities said.

Police and fire officials said the truck, which veered off the side of the interstate, turned over and burst into flames, was carrying oil.

Part of eastbound I-10 was reopened to traffic about two hours after the accident.

Trucks carrying flammable or hazardous materials are required to exit the interstate before reaching the Wallace Tunnel, which is about a mile from the crash site.

It was not immediately known what company owned the truck or where it was heading when the wreck happened.