Mobile Police needs the public’s help in identifying robbery suspects

Mobile – The Mobile Police Department is attempting to identify two male subjects who are accused of robbing a victim of his property and car in the area of Michigan Avenue and Eagle Drive. The victim stated that two unknown males approached him and asked him to give them a ride to an unknown location. The victim then stated that the front seat passenger pulled a gun and demanded his wallet, shoes and shirt. The victim was then put out of the vehicle in the area of Cardinal Drive. The subject in the red shirt was armed with a black firearm. If anybody has information, or know the whereabouts of the two suspects, they are asked to contact MPD at 208-7211 or 208-1752.