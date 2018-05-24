Saraland, Satsuma offering sandbags to residents ahead of expected bad weather

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Writer

In anticipation of expected heavy rains, the result of a tropical disturbance that formed a few days ago and is expected to reach the Gulf Coast this weekend, the cities of Saraland and Satsuma are distributing sandbags for residents in those respective cities.

The city of Saraland will distribute sandbags at its Public Works Department, located at 150 Station Street, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. today (Thursday, May 24), and from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Friday. Residents can receive anywhere from 10-15 bags, and depending on the weather, from 10-20 bags.

According to Warren Stephens of the Saraland Public Works Department, since the tropical system appears to be heading toward the Gulf Coast the demand for sandbags has been great.

“We’ve been kind of active this morning,” he told the Call News.

The city of Satsuma started distributing sandbags today as well, with the hours of distribution from 7 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the city’s Public Works facility at 5668 Second Street, located behind the police department.

According to Bridget Nolan of the city’s Public Works Department, if residents need bags after regular hours, they should call the department’s number at 251-331-1514 and ask to speak with her. As with the city of Saraland, sandbags will be distributed to residents of the city of Satsuma only. Each household will be provided up to 20 bags of sand.

“We’ll give sandbags out today, Friday, and if necessary, Saturday,” Nolan said. “If residents are elderly or disabled, we’ll deliver the sandbags to them.”

So far, the city of Chickasaw has not made a decision to distribute sandbags, as officials were still monitoring the weather. A decision is expected later this afternoon.