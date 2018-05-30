Mobile City Council approves sidewalk, other contracts

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Writer

MOBILE — The Mobile City Council passed several contracts during its regular meeting on Tuesday, including a couple that involved sidewalks.

One included a contract amendment with McCrory & Williams, Inc. to add $14,247.90 to engineering services for the McGregor avenue Sidewalk Project, which covers Dauphin Street to 550 feet south of Old Shell Road, and an authorization of a contract with Hutchinson, Moore, & Rauch LLC in the amount of $45,000 for sidewalks on Navco Road, Lincoln Boulevard and Stein Street.

Other contracts included one with C&H Construction Services, LLC in the amount of $148,048.30 for citywide guardrail repair, as well as a contract for $3,767,084.32 for citywide resurfacing of roads within the city limits.

Meanwhile, a change order in the amount of $17,751 was approved for the contract with J. Hunt Enterprises, general contractors, LLC for Heroes Park in Theodore. The change order involves site drainage and field condition improvements.

There were also several proclamations presented to individuals and groups during Tuesday’s meeting.

One was presented to the widow of Mobile Police officer Justin Villa, who was killed in the line of duty during a standoff on Feb. 20. The award, the SAR Law Enforcement Commendation Medal, was presented by John Goss, the Law Enforcement Award chairman of the General Bernado Chavez Chapter of the Alabama Society of the Sons of the American Revolution.

“It’s the highest award that can be given an officer in the performance of their duties,” said Goss. “Officer Villa was enforcing the law when it happened, and that is why he was awarded the medal.”

Eddie Irby, the president of the 92nd Infantry Division Buffalo Soldiers WWII Alabama Chapter, was on hand to present certificates to members of the city’s Public Works Department for their efforts in helping to clean up Oaklawn Memorial Cemetery, located in the Toulminville community.

The employees were honored for their efforts in “Operation Overload,” a massive effort by the Buffalo Soldiers in an effort to locate, identify and clean headstones and gravesites of World War I, World War II, Korean, Vietnam and Gulf War veterans who are buried at Oaklawn.

Irby also presented certificates to members of the Mobile Police Department who helped control traffic during a memorial ceremony held at Oaklawn on May 8. Flags from the Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and Merchant Marines were raised on flagpoles donated by various military organizations.

In addition, a proclamation was presented to the Special Needs Athletic Program (SNAP), honoring bowlers with special needs in Mobile.