Mobile City Council urges public service workers form group to meet with mayor

MOBILE — Mobile city Council members on Tuesday urged a coalition of organizations representing public service workers to organize a group of four workers to meet with Mayor Sandy Stimpson to express concerns ranging from pay raises and benefits to better working conditions.

Those who spoke on behalf of the employees, notably Wesley Young, president of the United Public Service Workers, said a request had been made to speak with Public Works Director John Peavy after attempts to meet with Stimpson failed. He also tried to dispel rumors in the aftermath of late trash pickups and issues regarding public service workers.

“We have some problems,” Young said. “There was an incident on May 24 where a supervisor confronted an employee during a meeting and then I received a phone call on Sunday night reporting that a city employee was shooting at a police officer on the corner of Gayle and Virginia Streets. But there were no city workers working on Sunday—the workers were at home with their families.”

Young said there were no plans to go on strike but added he and the workers would talk to members of various coalitions representing them and come up with a plan moving forward. Young said he felt the city council was trying to characterize his group as a union, when in fact it was not.

Several other members of coalitions, including Mobile NAACP president David Smith, also addressed the council, saying public service workers are receiving a lot of misinformation.

“It appears that the mayor doesn’t want to talk at all,” Smith said. “Nobody has responded to any of the things we posted. There has been no attempt to talk to these individuals. Why is that?”

After Smith asked the city council to sway Stimpson to talk with workers, councilman C.J. Small said he talked with Stimpson about the matter, but no reply was received. After the suggestion of having four employees talk to Stimpson to express their concerns was presented Small asked city attorney Ricardo Woods if those workers would be retaliated against.

“No, they won’t,” Woods replied. “That would be ridiculous.”

Councilman Fred Richardson later told Young and others that in an effort to ease the shortage of Public Service workers, a job fair is scheduled at 6 p.m. on July 2 at Dumas Wesley Center. Richardson, along with councilman Levon Manzie and Small, organized the event. Richardson said he talked with Peavy, who told him he would be there.

“We think it will be a good event to get the workers you need,” Richardson said.

Councilmembers also approved a management services agreement in the amount of $396,215.28 with First Transit, Inc., for operation and management of the Wave Transit. It didn’t sit well with Antonie Mabien, a vice-president of the Mobile Chapter of the NAACP and Transit Union President.

Maiben said First Transit had issues in Washington, D.C., and Asheville, N.C., as well as Monroe, La.

“When they underbid the way they do to save money, the service goes lacking and layoffs and other things happen as far as employees of the transit system (are concerned),” he said.