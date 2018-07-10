Barnett named interim head coach at CHS

By TOMMY HICKS

Citronelle High School principal Randy Campbell, in a telephone interview with the Call News Tuesday afternoon, said he has named assistant Jason Barnett as interim head football coach and athletics director.

Barnett replaces Rusty Funk, the program’s head football coach and athletics director the previous three seasons. Funk recently announced he was stepping down from the position.

Campbell said Barnett received a great deal of support from others in community and, based on the timeframe of Funk’s resignation and the start of fall practice for the 2018 season, a quick decision was necessary.

“Yes, I feel good about the decision,’’ Campbell said.

Campbell said he had received interest in the position but felt this was the best decision at this time in terms of providing some stability for the program and players. He said he will begin a search in earnest in January toward naming a permanent head coach and athletics director for the program.

The Wildcats were 5-5 last season.