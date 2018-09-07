Citronelle police officers and Satsuma Police Chief involved in suspect shooting

CITRONELLE- Citronelle police officers and Satsuma Police Chief Shane Stringer are reported to have been involved in the shooting of a suspect west of Citronelle.

Citronelle Mayor Jason Stringer said a call came into the Citronelle police department shortly after noon of a domestic problem at a residence on 18139 Prine Rd. Two Citronelle officers responded to the scene and according to Jason Stringer, Shane Stringer was in Citronelle when the call was dispatched and also responded to the scene.

Arriving at the scene the officers found the suspect, identified as 63-year-old Elman “Jerry” Roberts of 9095 Country Lane Citronelle, outside the house armed with a handgun. According to Jason Stringer, the officers took all measure to avoid shooting Roberts.

“It is my understanding that Mr. Roberts began firing at the officers but was shooting over their heads. The officers tried talking to Mr. Roberts in an effort to get him to drop the weapon but he refused and when he lowered his weapon and pointed it at the officers they returned fire,” Jason Stringer said. “This is a tragic situation in all accounts because the officers were forced to shoot someone they knew. Again this is evidence that in even a small town, an officer never knows what the next call will involve. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Mr. Roberts and to the officers.”

Roberts was transported to USA Medical by LifeFlite and according to multiple media reports has since passed away.

Mobile County major crimes division was called in to investigate the scene and the incidents leading up to the shooting.