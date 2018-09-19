Mobile City Council to vote on lease agreement next week

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Call News Correspondent

A vote will be held by the Mobile City Council next Tuesday authorizing a lease agreement with Mobile County on the old Davis Avenue Branch of the Mobile Public Library to operate and maintain the property as a cultural venue. Councilmember Levon Manzie told the Call News he is excited about the upcoming vote.

“I think that this is great,” he said. “This is another opportunity for the city and county to partner together to preserve a very important building culturally for our community, and I’m going to be working with commissioner (Merceria) Ludgood to cast a vision for the property for the next 50 years and will ensure its vitality and ensure that it will be open to the public for generations to come.”

During its Aug. 27 meeting, the Mobile County Commission voted to approve a lease agreement with the city of Mobile for the old Davis Avenue Library. The length of the lease agreement is for 50 years — from Sept. 1, 2018 to Aug. 31, 2068. The cost is $1 per year for the term of the lease.

Manzie said it was too early to determine what type of activities the building will have, but added his hope was to get the community’s input on those activities.

“We’re going to be involving the community to make sure that what we are do is in tandem with what the community would like to see,” he said. “The most important part for me is that it’s going to be preserved, it’s going to be kept in well-kept hands by the county. I partnered with commissioner Ludgood on several projects throughout my district, and I believe that by working together we can make certain that this building has an important place in our city’s future for years to come.”

In addition, Eddie Irby, president and founder of the 92nd Infantry Division of Buffalo Soldiers (World War II), brought council members up to date on the Alabama Historical Commission’s decision to place Oaklawn Cemetery on the Alabama Historic Cemetery Register. The cemetery, located in the Toulminville community, is the 38th cemetery in Mobile County to be listed on the Alabama Historic Cemetery Register, which now features 803 cemeteries statewide.

