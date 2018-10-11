Mobile Public Works employees charge mistreatment, seek investigation

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Writer

MOBILE — A group of Mobile Public Works employees attended Tuesday’s Mobile City Council meeting, complaining of mistreatment by supervisors. The Rev. Sanders Mason, who represented the employees, said workers have been intimidated by supervisors.

“We have worked in 100-degree temperatures and rain to keep your city clean,” Mason said. “We are working in a hostile environment, where the department is managed unprofessionally, where the supervisor in charge of the workplace is a bully, and is trying to be intimidating.”

Mason said a form of punishment, called “The Box,” was used as a means of punishing those workers who spoke out against mistreatment, but it was discontinued. Although that means of punishment is reportedly no longer in use, workers are still complaining of mistreatment, according to Mason.

“Despite the box being there, the workers have still performed at a high level of professionalism,” Mason said. “Now, the box has been removed, but we still have harassment. The relationship between the general director and the workers has continuously deteriorated. Our voices have not been heard by the new director. Even after the Human Resources Department has received a petition, it seems as if our voices have fallen on deaf ears.

“In 2018, men and women should not feel they are living in the Jim Crow Era. We feel these jobs are threatened by what appears to be racially motivated (actions). The committee that was selected by the Public Works people laid down concerns to the Public Works director.”

Tuesday’s meeting came on the heels of 22 public service workers calling in sick, with an additional 10 leaving their posts and being considered absent without leave. During the meeting, city attorney Ricardo Woods informed the workers present at the meeting a directive from Mayor Sandy Stimpson ordered them back to work in advance of Hurricane Michael.

Several city councilmen, including C.J. Small and Fred Richardson, called for an investigation of the workers’ complaints, citing numerous times workers and their representatives attended council meetings to air their grievances. In the meantime, Richardson urged the workers to follow the mayor’s directive.

Wesley Young, president of the Mobile Public Service Workers, said while the group attended Tuesday’s meeting was led by someone else, he was aware of the problems the workers faced and he said he had addressed those problems.

“We’ve asked for an investigation over and over and over again,” he said. “It seems as though the city cannot investigate the city, so we need an independent investigation.”

Young said the workers who called in sick, as well as the ones leaving their posts, did not do so at his direction, and he joined Richardson in urging workers who attended with Mason to go back to work.

“We have an emergency and there is a storm approaching,” Young said. “Those are our representatives going back to work, but as for the others (who called in sick or absent without leave), they’re on their own.”