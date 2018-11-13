Mobile City Council votes to return Steinfels against Stimpson’s wishes

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Writer

MOBILE — After a discussion that lasted for well over an hour, Mobile City Councilmembers voted 6-1 on Tuesday to authorize a professional services contract with Marion Steinfels to provide certain communications services to councilmembers. Councilman Joel Daves was the only council member to vote against the resolution.

Steinfels was brought on by the city in 2016 to provide communications services, but was let go by the city’s administration on Oct. 11. During the city council’s Oct. 16 work session, several councilmembers expressed their displeasure and concern about Steinfels’ release.

During his remarks at Tuesday’s city council meeting, Mayor Sandy Stimpson told councilmembers that voting to rehire Steinfels was “ill-advised,” saying that it was an attempt to usurp the power of the mayor.

“I feel that it’s an employment issue,” he said. “It’s a blatant violation of separation of powers, and I hope it’s something that you will not pursue.”

However, several councilmembers, including John Williams and C.J. Small, questioned Stimpson’s remarks, saying the measure was a resolution. Stimpson replied he would be willing to meet with council members to resolve the issue, but contended that approving the measure would be an abuse of power, citing the Zoghby Act of 1985.

Small asked why that concern was not brought up in 2016, when Steinfels was originally hired. City attorney Ricardo Woods said it was an appointment, but councilwoman Bess Rich said if there had been concerns about the legality of the resolution it should have been resolved.

Stimpson said since his office has a communications department, city council members should try to work with it to get out communications that affect their districts instead of trying to approve the resolution.

“We are in favor of the council and the administration to work together, but this (passing the resolution) is not the way,” he said.

Councilman Fred Richardson went back to the Zoghby Act, specifically Section 1144.C.2, stating all power in the city is vested in the city council, and as far as the Zoghby Act was concerned, stated the mayor can hire or remove all employees except those that are appointed by the city council. Daves responded by saying the issue was whether the council had the authority to approve a contract without the mayor’s consent.

“I feel that the matter will end up in court,” he said. “If it’s passed, it will set a disturbing precedent.”

Council attorney Wanda Cochran said based on her opinion, the resolution was a services contract and it was not the hiring of an employee. Woods, though, said if the matter went to court those who asked for a motion to approve it would have to testify under oath and face the possibility of being removed from office. Richardson, though, said he was prepared to not only go to court, but testify under oath.

In other council matters, council members authorized the mayor to apply, accept and receive funding from the Department of Homeland Security-FEMA Fiscal Year 2018 Assistance to Firefighters Grant. The grant is for $213,600, with the city’s match of $21,360. In addition, they authorized an appropriation contract with Mobile County for the purpose of assisting small disadvantaged business owners in the construction field to get insurance and bonding for projects through the Micro-Economic Loan Program.