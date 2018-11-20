Citronelle fire claims life

By WILLIE GRAY

CITRONELLE — Shortly before 5 a.m. today (Tuesday, Nov. 20) emergency crews were dispatched to a fire at a home north of Citronelle that claimed the life of a local resident.

According to Citronelle Fire Chief Johnny Simison, the Citronelle Volunteer Fire Department and Georgetown VFD were dispatched to the fire at 19151 Robert Walker Road. Although they arrived at the scene within minutes of being dispatched, firefighters found a tragic situation at the home.

“When we drove up to the scene, the home was fully engulfed and we started trying to fight it back,” Simison said.

Citronelle Mayor Jason Stringer was one of the volunteers who was dispatched to the scene. Stringer later confirmed the death of one person and said the identity of the deceased will not be released until it has been officially confirmed.

“We never like situations like this, especially during the holiday times of the year, but we did everything that we could after arriving to the home,” Stringer said. “We can’t release the name of the victim at this time because we need to make sure of the identity and we need time to contact family members.

“I encourage the people of our city and surrounding communities to remember this family in your prayers.”

Simison said the cause of the fire has not been determined and is currently under investigation.

“The fire was all over the trailer when we arrived. We are going to investigate the cause of the fire,” Simison said.

Alabama State Fire Marshalls have been dispatched to investigate the scene.