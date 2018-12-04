Ladd-Peebles Stadium board chair Davis ‘blindsided’ funds not yet released

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Call News Coorespondent

MOBILE — The chairperson of the Ladd-Peebles Stadium Board said Tuesday she was “blindsided” when she found out Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson has not yet signed off on $750,000 for the stadium’s improvements as part of the recently passed city’s budget.

Ann Davis told the Call News she was told the reason funds have not been released is because the stadium’s board was not authorized to retain construction firms to do work on the 70-year-old facility. The $750,000 was approved by the Mobile City Council in addition to $200,000 the stadium was already receiving.

In addressing the city council, Davis said the engineering firm the board is working with — Cain & Associates — told her and other stadium board members an engineering report about the stadium receiving a D-plus rating was false.

“We were told that there was no such rating for a stadium,” she told councilmembers. “While there is some damage, it was primarily because of water leaks. We were told that the stadium is in good shape for its age.”

Davis said as soon as a report was available from Cain & Associates she would provide it to council. She added even though the $750,000 has not been released, some work has been done and officials from the Dollar General Bowl and the Reese’s Senior Bowl have signed contracts to play their upcoming games there, including paying rent.

In addition, the American South Football Alliance, according to Davis, has agreed to play eight games at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

“There are those who recognize the beneficial impact of Ladd,” Davis said. “When we were given the extra $750,000 it was expressly told to us that they wanted a fitness trail, because that was something that they wanted for a long time. The $200,000 was something that we could start on because it didn’t involve the stadium (itself).”

Finance director Paul Wesch told Davis the reason Stimpson, who was out of town, did not release the money was because large capital projects are not within the purview of the Ladd-Peebles Board. In addition, it was the Mishkin Group that was hired to manage Ladd on a day-to-day basis.

“The mayor is using his discretion not to go forward with the contract,” Wesch said. “We’re not trying to blindside anybody.”

“From what we understand, we have a right to do that (use an engineering firm),” Davis said. “The thing is, I am so shocked at this. I can’t believe it … I really can’t believe it. Once again, we’ve been blindsided. It just hurts my heart to hear them talking about the Mishkin Group. I mean, I can’t tell you how much this group has helped us. We have to have someone in management, otherwise they would have to pay me to be there (at the stadium) all the time.”

Davis said she has attempted to contact Stimpson as well as others in the administration concerning the matter but those attempts have been unsuccessful. Tuesday’s meeting, she said, shocked her.

“I’ve known the mayor for over 50 years,” Davis said. “We used to talk a lot, but we have not talked in months. I have e-mailed, I’ve talked with Paul, and I’ve gotten no response. I’m just floored. I want everybody to know that Ladd is safe and we’re trying to make it better and working on extra things. To have this happen, I feel that the mayor is going to try any way he can not to give us any money.”

Several council members, particularly C.J. Small, expressed concern.

“I just wish there was more communication,” he said. “For the mayor to withhold money (for Ladd Peebles) means that he is not willing to help the community. The transparency is not there.”

“I think we ought to give the board the opportunity to help improve the stadium,” added council member Levon Manzie.

Earlier, city spokesperson George Talbot told the Call News the administration is reviewing the contract before the money is released.

“It’s under review by the finance department, as well as all of the other performance contracts,” he said. “In this case, there are actually two contracts regarding Ladd.”