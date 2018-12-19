Mobile City Council unanimously approves ‘transparent’ city code ammendment

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Correspondent

MOBILE — By a unanimous vote, thanks to councilmember Joel Daves joining the affirmative side, the Mobile City Council on Tuesday voted to amend Chapter 14 of the city code entitled “Contracts” to make it more transparent.

Daves was initially against amending Chapter 14, but voted in favor of it after subparagraph 14.3A, which states all contracts and subcontracts were to be signed by the president of the city council. Unless by resolution, another officer designated by the council was allowed to sign off on them.

“Since 1985, the city of Mobile had it where the mayor puts contracts on the agenda, then the city council approves them, which requires the mayor and the council to agree to approve any contract,” he said. “I thought that this (amendment) altered that to require only the council (to approve and sign off on contracts).

“That would have eliminated the mayor, so I saw a lot of potential issues with that. In talking with Ms. (Wanda) Cochran (council attorney), I identified that the council’s ruling at the meeting said that the mayor can’t sign contracts that the council hasn’t seen or acted upon. This whole ordinance is about transparency.”

Council vice president Levon Manzie said the changes in Chapter 14 of the city code would not make much difference in the lawsuit Mayor Sandy Stimpson filed against the city council regarding who had the authority to sign off on contracts.

“I don’t see many changes as it relates to the lawsuit,” Manzie said. “We wanted to start this new year with complete transparency. Those things that require the council’s authorization and those things that require the council’s consent and advisement, (we wanted) to make certain they come before us and there are no agreements that are consummated that we aren’t aware of and that the public is not aware of.”

Manzie said he was not really surprised the ordinance passed unanimously, but was surprised by Daves’ taking the time to get a clear understanding of the amendment.

“I knew we had a solid six votes total,” he said. “I was not surprised by the amendment, but I was surprised at the spirit of the amendment, and I am glad that we were able to unanimously agree that transparency is important to the city of Mobile.

“Initially, the offer of the amendment was against the motion for the ordinance, and I’m appreciative of Joel. He took the time that he needed to find a way to come over on the affirming side and get a unanimous vote today.”