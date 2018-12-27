Christmas Day shooting suspects sought

Mobile-Mobile Police needs the public’s help in locating 20-year-old Coniah Leangelo Dubose and 25-year-old Deon Carnell Johnson. The two are wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred on Christmas Day at Alba Street and Bayview Avenue around 2:40 p.m.

The suspects were armed with a rifle and fired multiple shots striking an occupied vehicle with two adults and two children inside, police said. The adults were struck by bullets, sustaining non-life threatening injuries. The children were not injured. An unoccupied vehicle and unoccupied residence were also struck by gunfire.

Anyone with information on where the suspects can be located is asked to call police at 251-208-7211.