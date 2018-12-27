MPD needs help identifying man and woman

Mobile-These subjects are responsible for unlawfully breaking and entering a vehicle at Ms. Lisa’s Gym located on E. I-65 Service Road. When the victim went inside the gym, a gray/silver Nissan SUV pulled up to the victim’s Suburban. The passenger exits the vehicle and brakes the victim’s driver side window and takes the victim’s purse. Less than 5 minutes later a white middle-aged female uses the victim’s credit card at the Dollar General store on Old Shell Road. Approximately $600 was charged. The pictures above are the suspects and vehicle.

Mobile Police Department needs the public’s help. If you can identify the subjects in the photos, please call 251-208-7211. You can remain anonymous.