Mobile County schools receive C grade by ALSDE

STAFF REPORT

In an announcement released Friday morning by the Alabama State Department of Education’s accountability section, the Mobile County Public School System received a grade of C for the past school year.

The annual report card gives grades — both numerical and lettger grades — for all public school systems in the state of Alabama.

MCPSS received an overall C with a grade of 77. Included in the Mobile County grading was a grade of 71/C for Citronelle High School, 79/C for Rosa Lott Middle School (one point shy of a B) and 78/C for McDavid-Jones Elementary School.

Saraland’s school system received an overall A and grade of 92, with all of its elementary and middle schools receiving an A grade while Saraland High School graded out at 87/B.

The Satsuma school system received a grade of 89/B, one point shy of an A rating, with Lee Elementary grading at 87/B and Satsuma High School grading at 88/B.

The Chickasaw School System did not fare as well, receiving an overll system grade of 68/D. Chickasaw Elementary received a 63/D, with the middle school receiving a 64/D and the high school a 66/D.

