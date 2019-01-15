Mobile City Council approves $4 mil Airbus development agreement

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Writer

MOBILE — As expected, the Mobile City Council on Tuesday unanimously passed a $4 million special economic development grant agreement with Mobile County and Airbus, essentially giving the green light to Airbus building a final assembly facility for its A220 aircraft at the Brookley Industrial Complex.

On Monday, the Mobile County Commission also passed a $4 million incentive package for Airbus as well for the new facility. As with the incentive package passed by the county commission, the city will spend $400,000 a year for the next 10 years.

City councilmembers also approved an agreement with the Alabama Aviation Education Center regarding the Flight Works Alabama Education Center. The agreement is for $150,000 a year.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson and council members said it was a win-win for the city.

“It’s a good deal for Airbus and a good deal for the city,” Stimpson said. “We’ll be well on our way to being the fourth-largest producer of airplanes in the world.”

Councilman Fred Richardson told those in attendance Mobile residents would have priority to get jobs at the new facility.

“We made a specific clause for Airbus to give first preference for Mobilians to have jobs,” he said.

Councilman C.J. Small told the audience the Flight Works Education Center was a long time in coming for Mobile.

“We’ve been working on this for a long time,” he said. “This is an opportunity for schools in our area. The kids at Gilliard Elementary are excited about aviation and it’s an opportunity to see what aviation is all about.”

Stimpson also announced Shanna Smith will be the new city’s Parks and Recreation director. Smith, who served in that role in New Orleans, brings a wealth of experience to the position.

“I’m very excited about what she will bring to the city of Mobile,” said Stimpson.

At a reception at the James Seals Recreation Center after city council meeting, Smith said she was big on community engagement and was looking forward to talking with citizens on making sure it happened.

“I hope we can make that happen in the city of Mobile,” she said. “I also believe in partnerships, and I believe partnerships are the way to go.”

City councilmembers also voted to re-allocate money from capital projects to several city items. One was the reallocation of $50,000 from engineering (right of way and testing) Alabama Municipal Trust Fund Construction to Alabama Municipal Trust Fund for professional surveying/master services for all seven districts. The other was a reallocation of $200,000 from miscellaneous citywide drainage — Alabama Municipal Trust Fund — and $80,000 from Capital Project miscellaneous street improvements to Conception Street culvert replacement in District 2 and McNally spoil removal in District 3.

A right-of-way deed and temporary construction easement needed for the McGregor Avenue sidewalk project Phase II was also approved and accepted.