Investigation findings of possible public service workers mistreatment due soon

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Correspondent

MOBILE — Findings from an independent investigation into possible mistreatment of public service workers could be finalized in the next couple of weeks, the Call News learned during the Mobile City Council’s work session on Tuesday.

Councilman C.J. Small, chairman of the committee handling the investigation, said it is being wrapped up and results should be available soon. While not specifiying exactly twhen results will be revealed, Small implied the investigation was going smoothly.

“We should have something in the next couple of weeks,” he said. “We’re supposed to have a meeting with the city attorney (Ricardo Woods) soon.”

The committee was formed after public service workers complained of harassment by supervisors. Workers had been coming to city council meetings to express their concerns for the last several months. Among the concerns was workers were faced with a hostile work environment, using what was characterized as “plantation-like standards” and work conditions, including a prison-like box — referred to as a training incentive — for failure to meet productivity. There reportedly were other performance standards and surveillance cameras.

A press conference was called on June 7 to address the concerns and some public service workers have attended city council meetings since then to bring attention to the problems. It eventually led to the creation of the committee to investigate the charges.

In other business, councilmembers authorized a capital improvement project in the form of a contract with McCrory & Williams, Inc. for Airport Boulevard rehabilitation from Williams Street to Houston Street. The contract is for $195,000. Councilmembers also passed several resolutions, including the re-allocation of $310,000 from the Capital Improvement-Stormwater-Miscellaneous Bridge Improvements portion of the Alabama Trust fund to the Alabama Municipal Trust Fund for 2019-20 annual citywide bridge inspection.

Other resolutions passed included authorizing a contract with Sawgrass Consulting, LLC in the amount of $463,800 for Pay-As-You-Go (PAYGO) projects for Districts 1, 2 4, 5, and 6; an $11,356 contract with DCD Construction for the Police Academy’s shower wall and floor repairs; a $97,428.25 contract with Coastal Glass, LLC for curtain wall gasket and glazing strip replacement for the Mobile Museum of Art; and the amending of a lease agreement with Mobile Community Action, Inc, which will add four additional rooms to the Senior Assistance for Independent Living (SAIL) Center at the South Brookley location (1600 Boykin Boulevard).

Several consent resolutions were also passed. Among them was an authorization for Mayor Sandy Stimpson to apply, accept and receive funding from the Brownfields Assessment Grant in the amount of $300,000 (with no local match). Another was an amendment of the Memorandum of Agreement with the University of South Alabama to partner on the Fiscal year 2015 Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) Grant awarded, in order for completion of the work; and an authorization for the mayor to accept and receive from the Mobile County Commission as the grantee, a sub award from the U.S. Department of Justice, Bureau of Justice Assistance, Fiscal Year 2017 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG), in the amount of $66,293.25 with no local match.