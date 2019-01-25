25th annual “Super” Chili Bowl Cook-Off at Flora-Bama benefiting American Cancer Society

Some 25 teams will vie for the coveted title of “Best Chili” around when they start cookin’ up their “secret” ingredients under the Tent at the iconic Flora-Bama, Saturday, February 2. This popular event, starts cookin’ with the ‘Honky-Tonk’ country music of Jason Justice and the Hung Jury at 11 a.m. A $20 donation to the American Cancer Society allows you unlimited sampling of chili along with a free draft beer. Last year over $11,000 was raised for the Society’s efforts to eliminate cancer.

Coming to cook? Entry fees are $25 per three-man team. Registration fees include three t-shirts, one apron, and complimentary beer. Teams will cook minimum of five gallons of chili on site, using their own ingredients, cooking utensils, pots and burner. Teams can register in the Flora-Bama gift shop or online at www.florabama.com.

Winners have a shot at more than $300 in cash prizes with perpetual trophies awarded for First Place, People’s Choice, Best Decorated Booth, & Judge’s Taste.

Coming to eat? For $20 per person, each guest will enjoy unlimited chili samples, one free beer or non-alcoholic beverage and one People’s Choice ticket to give to the team of your choice. Pay at the door, get your hand stamped, then sample away! Try any and every chili you desire and vote by putting your ticket in the booth you deem best. 100% of ticket sales from the public will support American Cancer Society and Relay for Life. Additional People’s Choice tickets can be purchased for $1.

Timeline: Teams can set up at 8 a.m. and cooking begins at 10 a.m., after each team’s ingredients have been inspected for food safety and fairness. Live music kicks off the party at 11am with Jason Justice and The Hung Jury, while the public’s chili sampling starts at noon. Tasting will continue until 3 pm, so stick around for the awards ceremony to see who wins the People’s Choice, Judge’s Taste, and the Best Decorated Booth award.

For more information, contact Marketing Director Jenifer Parnell at jenifer@florabama.com, Event Coordinator Jessica Langston at Jessica@florabama.comor visit us at www.florabama.comor on www.facebook.com/florabama