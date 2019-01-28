Fire District Trustee Positions Expiring

PROBATE COURT – MOBILE COUNTY

Public Notice of Vacancies on the Board of Trustees for certain Fire Districts in Mobile County, Alabama.

Fire District Trustee terms expiring in March, 2019 are:

( ) Alabama Port Fire District Place 1

( ) Alabama Port Fire District Place 2

( ) Calcedeaver Fire District Place 5

( ) Georgetown Fire District Place 5

( ) Grand Bay Fire District Place 1

( ) Grand Bay Fire District Place 2

( ) Fowl River Fire District Place 1

( ) Fowl River Fire District Place 2

( ) Seven Hills Fire District Place 1

( ) Seven Hills Fire District Place 2

( ) Tanner Williams Fire District Place 1

( ) Tanner Williams Fire District Place 2

( ) Turnerville Fire District Place 5

( ) Wilmer Fire District Place 3

( ) Wilmer Fire District Place 4

( ) Bayou la Batre Fire District Place 1

( ) Bayou la Batre Fire District Place 2

The position of Fire District Trustee is open to anyone who owns property in the fire district and is interested in serving as trustee. Incumbents may apply for subsequent 4-year terms. Applications must be filed in the Probate Court Elections Division by 5:00 p.m. on March 1, 2019. If more than one person applies for a position, an election will be held on March 26, 2019. If necessary, a Run Off Election will be held April 16, 2019. For more information, call (251) 574-6082.

Published Call News: January 30, February 6 and February 13, 2019