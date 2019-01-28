Fire District Trustee Positions Expiring

PROBATE COURT – MOBILE COUNTY

Public Notice of Vacancies on the Board of Trustees for certain Fire Districts in Mobile County, Alabama.

Fire District Trustee terms expiring in March, 2019 are:

(     )    Alabama Port Fire District    Place 1
(     )    Alabama Port Fire District    Place 2
(     )    Calcedeaver Fire District    Place 5
(     )    Georgetown Fire District    Place 5
(     )    Grand Bay Fire District    Place 1
(     )    Grand Bay Fire District    Place 2
(     )    Fowl River Fire District    Place 1
(     )    Fowl River Fire District    Place 2
(     )    Seven Hills Fire District    Place 1
(     )    Seven Hills Fire District    Place 2
(     )    Tanner Williams Fire District    Place 1
(     )    Tanner Williams Fire District    Place 2
(     )    Turnerville Fire District    Place 5
(     )    Wilmer Fire District    Place 3
(     )    Wilmer Fire District    Place 4
(     )    Bayou la Batre Fire District    Place 1
(     )    Bayou la Batre Fire District    Place 2

The position of Fire District Trustee is open to anyone who owns property in the fire district and is interested in serving as trustee.  Incumbents may apply for subsequent 4-year terms.  Applications must be filed in the Probate Court Elections Division by 5:00 p.m. on March 1, 2019.  If more than one person applies for a position, an election will be held on March 26, 2019. If necessary, a Run Off Election will be held April 16, 2019. For more information, call (251) 574-6082.

 

 

Published Call News:  January 30, February 6 and February 13, 2019

