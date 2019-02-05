Mobile City Council tables Stimpson-sponsored ordinance on contracts

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Correspondent

MOBILE — Mobile City Council members voted to table indefinitely an ordinance sponsored by Mayor Sandy Stimpson regarding an amendment to Chapter 14 of the city’s ordinance concerning who has the authority to handle contracts.

Stimpson’s version of the ordinance, which was submitted after the city council voted to override the mayor’s veto of the ordinance the council voted on a few months ago, was an alternative to what the council voted on and submitted to the mayor.

The council’s version of the ordinance gave the council greater power to oversee and sign contracts. In addition, that ordinance prevents the mayor from exercising any contract that has not first been approved by the city council. In addition, the council’s version of the ordinance requires the council to approve bids.

Stimpson’s version sets the minimum award for the council to approve contracts at $15,000, while bids for public works with a value of $50,000 or more will be approved at the time the council approves the contract. Settlements would require a minimum of $50,000.

The tabling of Stimpson’s ordinance is the latest in a long-running battle between he and the council regarding who has the power to handle contracts. The squabble regarding who has the power to handle the contracts resulted in both sides going to court.

In other matters, Wesley Young, a spokesman for public service workers in the city, thanked council members for their part in an investigation regarding the alleged mistreatment of individuals in the city’s trash division of the Public Works Department.

While Young praised the special committee, led by councilman C.J. Small, as well as special investigator Patrick Sims, he noted he continues to have concerns about workers who were still out of work because they were terminated. He called for those who were terminated to immediately be reinstated with back pay and put back to work, while those who were suspended and subsequently brought back be paid for the 70 days they were out of work.

Council vice-president Levon Manzie said those matters would have to be taken up with the Mobile County Personnel Board, but invited Young to come and talk with him regarding his concerns. Small said the committee had shed light on problems inside the Public Works Department and it had done all it could do, but urged him to keep advocating for employees.