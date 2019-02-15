Man sought as suspect in Crichton homicide

STAFF REPORT

MOBILE — Mobile police on Friday identified a young man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting on the morning of Saturday, Feb. 9, at Laced, a sporting-apparel store at 3000 Spring Hill Avenue in the Crichton Shopping Center.

Terrence Scott Sims Jr., is wanted on an active warrant for murder in connection with the shooting death inside Laced that took the life of 20-year-old Christopher Edwards and injured another victim due to breaking glass.

Edwards was taken to a nearby hospital after the shooting and died there, police said.

MPD spokeswoman Charlette Solis said Edwards, who is considered armed and dangerous, is about 5-foot-7 and weighs about 140 pounds. Anyone with informqation as to the whereabouts of Sims is asked to send an anonymous tip to mobilepd.org/crimetip or call Mobile police at 208-7211, or CrimeStoppers at 208-7000.

Sims was not among the four persons arrested at Mobile Downtown Airport after being stopped by police and running when spotted in a car fitting the description of one believed connected to the case. Those men were all charged with attempting to elude, a misdemeanor.