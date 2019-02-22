MAN SOUGHT AFTER SLAYING IN SATSUMA

Staff Report

SATSUMA — Satsuma police are looking for a 28-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting that took place in Satsuma late Thursday night.

David Beck-Shank, 28, of Gulf Shores, was found shot at a home in the 100 block of Northgate Drive about 9:50 p.m. Thursday. He was taken to University Hospital and died there, Satsuma Police Chief Clint Harrell said.

Identification of the suspected shooter was quickly made, Harrell said. Police are looking for Michael Shane Fletcher, 28, who had left the scene of the shooting before police arrived. Fletcher, who Harrell said has a known record of felony convictions, is believed to be travelling in a silver 2011 Chevrolet Silverado pickup with the Alabama license tag 8649AW6.

Harrell said that the number sequence of the tag gives him belief that it is a specialty “God Bless America” license.

The chief said that Fletcher is a convicted felon in possession of a handgun — a criminal offense in and of itself. The chief said that he is considered to still be armed and dangerous. Anyone who may spot the vehicle he is in or the suspect, shown in the photo accompanying this bulletin, should not confront him directly.

Instead, Harrell said, call Satsuma police at 675-0151 or dial 911 and give dispatchers the latest known location of the suspect or his truck.