New precinct being added by Mobile Police Department

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Correspondent

MOBILE — The Call News learned during this week’s Mobile City Council work session a building designated as the central events headquarters for the Mobile Police Department will soon become a separate precinct in early March, according to Public Safety Director James Barber.

Barber said the current central events headquarters, located on Dauphin Street, will become the new Central Precinct. He said with downtown Mobile increasing in population it was necessary for the headquarters to change its role.

“Central events used to have a lieutenant run it and it’s now evolving into a full-service precinct, with a captain and shift lieutenants,” he said. “What you’ll see is a ramp-up as all of the residential (units) come in, we’ll transfer new officers.”

The current shift lieutenant, James Cunningham, will be promoted to captain and will be in charge of the precinct. At one time, central events was part of the First Precinct, and recently was part of the Third Precinct. Barber said in order for central events to properly serve the area it was going to have to be staffed up.

“You’ll probably see on the first of March that we’re going to bring in a captain, as well as shift commanders, and we’ll begin the process,” said Barber. “The whole mounted police unit will go over there to the Central Precinct in the process of staffing it up as we eventually hire and train more officers.”

The new Central Precinct will cover a large portion of downtown Mobile and will also be responsible for the Three Mile Creek Nature Trail. It will take in all of Beauregard Street to the Waterfront to the Causeway and back to Canal Street.

Barber said the designation ceremony is scheduled for March 1, but the location has not been officially announced. Cunningham is scheduled to take over as captain the following day.

Meanwhile, the city council is scheduled to vote next week on accepting deeds on acquiring property along Spring Hill Avenue for the Three Mile Creek Greenway Trail Project. One piece of property is approximately 0.28 acres and valued at $31,000, while the other is 6.4 acres and is valued at $36,000.

Councilmembers also passed two capital improvement resolutions — an agreement with GRW Engineers for stormwater GIS/GPS mapping in the amount of $249,000 and a contract for $711,627.08 with C. Thornton, Inc. for McGregor Avenue sidewalks. Among the held over resolutions passed was an agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation for a bridge replacement over Pinto Pass on Dunlap Drive for $1,000,000. The city’s share is $800,000 and the state’s share is $200,000.

Consent resolutions passed included three items funded by the Department of Justice — a $1,000,000 Bureau of Justice Assistance fiscal year 2019 National Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) program grant; a $500,000 grant for the Office on Violence Against Women (OVW) fiscal year 2019 Improving Criminal Justice Responses to Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, Sexual Assault and Stalking Grant Program; and a $500,000 grant for the OVW’s fiscal year 2019 Consolidated Grant Program to Address Children and Youth Experiencing Domestic and Sexual Assault and Engage Men and Boys as Allies. There is no local match for any of the three grants