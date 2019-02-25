MAN ARRESTED AFTER SLAYING IN SATSUMA

Staff Report

SATSUMA — U.S. Marshals arrested a 28-year-old man in Baldwin County Friday, charging him with the Thursday, feb. 21, shooting death of a man at a home in Satsuma.

David Beck-Shank, 28, of Gulf Shores, was found shot at a home in the 100 block of Northgate Drive about 9:50 p.m. Thursday. He was taken to University Hospital and died there, Satsuma Police Chief Clint Harrell said.

Identification of the suspected shooter was quickly made, Harrell said. Police began looking for Michael Shane Fletcher, 28, who had left the scene of the shooting before police arrived. Fletcher, who Harrell said has a known record of felony convictions, was believed to be travelling in a silver 2011 Chevrolet Silverado pickup.

The chief said that Fletcher is a convicted felon in possession of a handgun — a criminal offense in and of itself.

Fletcher appeared Monday before Mobile County District Judge Spiro Cheriogotis, who denied bail on the murder charge. Fletcher was also charged with first-degree escape for failing to return to the custody of the Mobile County Community Corrections Center, where he had been serving the last of a charge of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle.

He failed to return to he enter by Feb. 19, two days before beck-Shank was killed, according to court records.