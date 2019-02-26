Government Street group seeks public hearing on tree project

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Correspondent

MOBILE — A concerned citizen went before the Mobile City Council on Tuesday to request councilmembers hold a public hearing on a decision the Mobile Tree Commission made to cut down live oaks in order to make improvements on Broad Street.

Bill Boswell, who represented the Government Street Collaborative, a coalition of several historical districts in the Government Street area, went before the council to request the public hearing. Boswell, who was accompanied by several Government Street-area residents, wanted to hold the public hearing in order to find out why it was necessary to cut down trees on Broad and Beauregard Streets.

On Feb. 20, the Mobile Tree Commission approved a plan to cut down 62 trees, most of them live oaks, so the city could take advantage of a $14.5 million grant to improve the Broad Street corridor and other nearby corridors. The grant, made possible by a TIGER grant award, has to be used before the end of June.

Boswell said he felt the general public has not been provided enough information regarding the Mobile Tree Commission’s plans and a public hearing may help ease citizens’ concerns.

“The purpose of us being here is to formally request a public hearing to inform the citizens of the plan,” he said. “We do not want to stop the project, but we want the administration to be transparent.”

Council vice-president Levon Manzie said for a public hearing to be held regarding the Mobile Tree Commission’s decision, Boswell and his group would have to request one. “Once that’s done, a date will be set for one,” Manzie said.

Boswell said a request for the public hearing will be submitted before the end of the week.

Councilmembers approved several resolutions. One was the re-allocation of $462,750 from the Capital Improvement Fund to the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation Grant Fund; the authorization of a contract with Gaillard Builders, Inc. for wall repairs for the Quigley House in the amount of $108,827; a contract with Goram Air Conditioning Company, Inc. in the amount of $150,000 for a one-year service contract for HVAC maintenance and repair for various city facilities; and the acceptance of a deed for the acquisition of property of approximately 0.28 acres along Spring Hill Avenue for the Three Mile Creek Greenway Trail for $36,000.

Another deed for acquisition of property along Spring Hill Avenue — 6.4 acres for the amount of $36,000 which was also for the Three Mile Creek Greenway Trail — was held over until the next meeting.

A consent resolution authorizing a Memorandum of Understanding with the Mobile County Board of School Commissioners for Fiscal Year 2018 School Violence Prevention Program (SVPP) in the amount of $525,246 was also approved, as well as the awarding of a $500 bonus for Steven R. Millhouse, the February Firefighter of the Month. In addition, a Capital Improvement Project in the amount of $42,000 to Dell Consulting, LLC for new lighting for softball fields was also approved.